Harry Zwiers nieuwe trainer SC Stadspark

Foto Andor Heij: SC Stadspark - PKC 83

Harry Zwiers wordt volgend seizoen de nieuwe hoofdtrainer van zondag eersteklasser SC Stadspark.

Zwiers volgt Robert Bos op, die de club na drie jaar gaat verlaten.

Zwiers is momenteel trainer van zaterdag eersteklasser PKC’83.

 

 

 

