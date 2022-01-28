Auto’s botsen op elkaar op Bedumerweg

door
nieuws
Foto: Patrick Wind 112groningen.nl

Op de kruising van de Bedumerweg met de Poortstraat zijn vrijdagavond twee auto’s op elkaar gebotst.

Een van de inzittenden is behandeld in een ambulance, maar hoefde niet mee naar het ziekenhuis.

Hoe het ongeluk kon ontstaan is nog onbekend.

Deel dit artikel: