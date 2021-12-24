Storing bij DigiD, mogelijk gevolgen voor afspraak vaccinatie

Foto via GGD Groningen

Er is sinds vrijdagmorgen een storing bij DigiD. Dat meldt de GGD Groningen.

Dat systeem wordt onder meer gebruikt om een afspraak te maken voor een coronatest of een vaccinatie.

Het is niet duidelijk wat de gevolgen zijn voor die afspraken.

