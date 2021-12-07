Politie haalt snelheidsduivel van de weg

Foto: Politie Team Verkeer Noord-Nederland

De politie heeft maandagavond het rijbewijs ingevorderd van een 23-jarige man die veel te hard reed.

Hij scheurde met zijn auto 147 km/u tussen Groningen en Hoogkerk.

Vanwege de werkzaamheden daar geldt een maximum snelheid van 70 km/u.

