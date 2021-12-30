Na 20.00 uur geen openbaar vervoer op oudjaarsdag

Foto Andor Heij. Arriva trein op hoofdstation

De noordelijke vervoerders, Qbuzz en Arriva, rijden op oudjaarsavond tot ongeveer 20.00 uur.

Op nieuwjaarsdag wordt een zondagdienstregeling gereden.

Ook andere vervoerders, zoals de NS, hanteren deze dienstregeling rond oud en nieuw.

