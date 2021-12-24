Komende nacht code geel vanwege gladheid

Foto: Elin Stil

Het KNMI heeft code geel afgegeven vanwege gladheid de komende nacht. Natte weggedeeltes kunnen bevriezen.

De waarschuwing geldt van 22.00 uur op kerstavond tot 9.00 uur zaterdagmorgen.

Ook voor Friesland en Drenthe geldt code geel.

