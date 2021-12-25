Groninger rijdt te hard in Leeuwarden en raakt rijbewijs kwijt

door
nieuws
Foto: Rick ten Cate - tencatefotografie.nl

Een 35-jarige Groninger raakte vrijdagmiddag in Leeuwarden zijn rijbewijs kwijt.

Hij reed veel te snel op de Anne Vondelingweg in de Friese hoofdstad.

Volgens de politie reed hij 55 km/u te hard.

Deel dit artikel: