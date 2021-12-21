Geen treinen tussen Groningen en Zuidhorn (update)

Foto Andor Heij: Station Zuidhorn.

Door een sein en wisselstoring reden er dinsdagmorgen geen treinen tussen Groningen en Zuidhorn.

Tussen Zuidhorn en Leeuwarden reden alleen stoptreinen.

De storing is inmiddels opgelost

