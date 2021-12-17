Geen treinen tussen Groningen en Assen

door
nieuws
Foto: Andor Heij

Vanwege een aanrijding rijden er vrijdagavond geen treinen tussen Groningen en Assen.

Het is nog niet duidelijk waar de aanrijding heeft plaats gevonden.

Volgens de NS rijden de treinen pas weer om 23.00 uur.

Deel dit artikel: