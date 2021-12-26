Fraai kerststuk te zien aan Waterloolaan

Eigen foto

Een fraai kerststuk is deze dagen te bewonderen aan de Waterloolaan vlak bij het Sterrebos.

Het kerststuk is gemaakt door Stadjer Frank Niemeijer.

Hij wil met de creatie de mensen in coronatijd een hart onder de riem steken.

