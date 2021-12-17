Fietser naar ziekenhuis na ongeluk Donderslaan

door
nieuws
Foto Patrick Wind 112groningen.nl

Een fietser is vrijdag aan het einde van de middag gewond geraakt bij een aanrijding met een auto aan de Donderslaan.

De fietser is met een ambulance naar het ziekenhuis gebracht.

Het is niet bekend hoe het ongeluk kon gebeuren.

Deel dit artikel: