Code geel vanwege gladheid komende nacht

Foto Andor Heij

Het KNMI heeft alleen voor de provincie Groningen dinsdagavond en nacht code geel afgekondigd.

Er wordt (natte) sneeuw verwacht en daardoor kan het glad worden.

De waarschuwing geldt van 23.00 uur in de avond tot 3.00 uur in de ochtend.

