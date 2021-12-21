Auto’s in Hoogkerk met verf besmeurd

door
nieuws
Politie Groningen West, Instagram

In de nacht van vrijdag op zaterdag zijn in Hoogkerk diverse auto’s vernield.

Dat gebeurde in de omgeving va De Sanstraat en de J. Egenbergerstraat. De auto’s werden besmeurd met verf.

De politie is op zoek naar getuigen van de vernielingen.

Deel dit artikel: