Auto zwaar beschadigd na aanrijding met vrachtwagen

door
nieuws
Foto Politie

Op de A28 tussen Groningen en Haren botsen vrijdagavond een auto en een vrachtwagen op elkaar. Niemand raakte gewond.

De auto raakte daarbij zwaar beschadigd en moest afgesleept worden.

De politie doet onderzoek naar de oorzaak van het ongeval.

