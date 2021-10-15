Onbekenden steken fiets in brand

Foto: Patrick Wind 112groningen.nl

Bij de fietsenstalling van zwembad de Papiermolen aan de Papiermolenlaan is vrijdagavond een fiets in brand gestoken.

De brandweer heeft het vuur geblust. De schade aan het rijwiel is groot.

Het is niet bekend wie de daders zijn.

