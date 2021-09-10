Vierverlatenbrug Hoogkerk vier dagen afgesloten

nieuws

Vierverlatenbrug

De Vierverlatenbrug over het Hoendiep in Hoogkerk is van maandag 07.30 uur tot donderdag 17.00 uur afgesloten voor al het verkeer.

De brug aan het begin van de Roderwolderdijk krijgt in die dagen een nieuwe asfaltlaag.

Het verkeer wordt omgeleid.