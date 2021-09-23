Fietsster gewond naar ziekenhuis na aanrijding

door
nieuws
Foto: Martin Nuver. 112groningen.nl

Een fietsster is donderdagmorgen gewond geraakt bij een ongeval op de Sportlaan in Corpus den Hoorn.

Ze werd aangereden door een auto met aanhanger. De vrouw moest mee naar het ziekenhuis.

De oorzaak van het ongeval is nog onbekend.

