FC Groningen loot Helmond Sport in KNVB beker

FC Groningen speelt in de eerste ronde van de KNVB beker thuis tegen Helmond Sport.

De Brabanders staan op dit moment laatste in de eerste divisie.

De wedstrijd wordt op 26, 27 of 28 oktober gespeeld.

