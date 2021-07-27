Geen treinen naar Eemshaven, Delfzijl en Leeuwarden door kapotte brug (update)

door
nieuws
Foto Chris Bakker

Er reden dinsdagmiddag korte tijd geen treinen tussen Groningen en Leeuwarden/Delfzijl/Eemshaven.

De spoorbrug vlak bij het hoofdstation wilde niet meer dicht.

Rond 15.00 uur werd het probleem opgelost.

Foto: Patrick Wind 112groningen.nl
