Akeleiweg twee weken afgesloten door aanleg verkeersdrempel

door
nieuws
akeleiweg

De Akeleiweg in Ulgersmaborg is van woensdag t/m 22 juli afgesloten voor verkeer.

Er wordt een verkeersdrempel aangelegd bij de kruising met de Tormentilstraat.

Verkeer kan omrijden via de Melisseweg en de Lavendelweg.

Deel dit artikel: