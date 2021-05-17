Hagel en onweer op komst: code geel

Foto: Andor Heij

Het KNMI heeft voor maandagmiddag code geel afgegeven vanwege kans op hagel en onweer.

De weer waarschuwing is voor het oostelijke deel van het land waaronder Groningen.

De waarschuwing geldt van 13.00 uur tot 19.00 uur.

 

 

 

