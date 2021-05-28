Geen treinen tussen Groningen en Veendam

Foto: Sebastiaan Scheffer

Tussen Groningen en Veendam rijden momenteel (vrijdag) geen treinen.

Dit vanwege een sein en wisselstoring tussen Zuidbroek en Veendam. Arriva zet bussen in.

Het is nog onbekend hoe lang het gaat duren.

