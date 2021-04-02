Scooterrijder gewond na botsing met stilstaande auto

door
nieuws
Foto Joey Lameris 112groningen.nl

Een scooterrijder is vrijdagmiddag gewond geraakt bij een ongeval op de Oosterhamriklaan.

Volgens 112groningen.nl reed de bestuurder tegen een stilstaande auto.

De scooterrijder is overgebracht naar het UMCG

Deel dit artikel: