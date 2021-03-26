Zomertijd gaat dit weekeinde weer in

Foto Andor Heij.

Dit weekeinde gaat de zomertijd weer in. De klok gaat in de nacht van zaterdag naar zondag om 2.00 uur een uur vooruit.

Dat betekent dat het in de avond een uur langer licht is.

De zomertijd duurt tot en met zondagochtend 31 oktober, 3.00 uur.

