Vertraging op spoor naar Zwolle door sein en wisselstoring

Foto Andor Heij. Meppel Station

Treinreizigers tussen Groningen en Zwolle moeten rekening houden met vertragingen.

Dat komt door een sein en wisselstoring tussen Meppel en Zwolle.

Volgens de NS kan dit tot 19.00 uur duren.

