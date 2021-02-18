nieuws
Zondag geen late treinen tussen Groningen en Roodeschool
door
Zondagavond rijden de laatste twee treinen tussen Groningen en Roodeschool niet.
Dit vanwege werkzaamheden aan het spoor.
Arriva zet bussen in. De extra reistijd kan oplopen tot 45 minuten.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.