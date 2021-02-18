Zondag geen late treinen tussen Groningen en Roodeschool

door
nieuws
Foto Andor Heij: Arriva trein in Noorderstation

Zondagavond rijden de laatste twee treinen tussen Groningen en Roodeschool niet.

Dit vanwege werkzaamheden aan het spoor.

Arriva zet bussen in. De extra reistijd kan oplopen tot 45 minuten.

Deel dit artikel: