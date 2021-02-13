Lycurgus in drie sets langs Sliedrecht Sport

Amysoft Lycurgus heeft zaterdagmiddag in Sliedrecht met 0-3 gewonnen van Sliedrecht Sport, de nummer 5 van de competitie.

De setstanden waren 25-27, 21-25 en 26-28.

Door dit resultaat hebben de Groninger volleyballers zich geplaatst voor de kampioenspoule.

