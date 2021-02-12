Fraaie dronebeelden van schaatsen op het Paterswoldsemeer
Het is volop winter en overal in en rond Groningen binden mensen de schaatsen onder.
Zo ook op het Paterswoldsemeer. Van het schaatsplezier werden vrijdag met een drone fraaie beelden gemaakt.
De filmopnames zijn van Frank Hut.
