Fraaie dronebeelden van schaatsen op het Paterswoldsemeer

door

Het is volop winter en overal in en rond Groningen binden mensen de schaatsen onder.

Zo ook op het Paterswoldsemeer. Van het schaatsplezier werden vrijdag met een drone fraaie beelden gemaakt.

De filmopnames zijn van Frank Hut.

