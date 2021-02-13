FC Groningen – Feyenoord wordt op 24 februari ingehaald

door
nieuws

De wedstrijd tussen FC Groningen en Feyenoord wordt op woensdag 24 februari ingehaald.

De aftrap in de Euroborg is om 18.45 uur.

De wedstrijd werd vorig weekeinde afgelast vanwege de extreem winterse omstandigheden.

Deel dit artikel: