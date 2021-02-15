Brandweer rukt uit voor wateroverlast in woning

Foto: Robin Feunekes 112groningen.nl

In een woning aan de Boterbloemweg in Haren moest de brandweer maandagochtend water weg pompen.

De wateroverlast is ontstaan door een lekke hoofdkraan.

Het waterleidingbedrijf is ook langs gekomen om de schade te herstellen.

