Stroomstoring: Vertraging op spoor tussen Groningen en Leeuwarden

Foto: Station Buitenpost, door Rick van der Velde

Treinreizigers tussen Groningen en Leeuwarden moeten donderdagochtend rekening houden met vertragingen.

Door een stroomstoring rijden er geen treinen tussen Leeuwarden en Buitenpost.

Dat duurt tot ongeveer 12.00 uur. Arriva zet bussen in.

