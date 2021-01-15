Oude Ebbingestraat maandag deels afgesloten

Foto Andor Heij. Oude Ebbingestraat tijdens lockdown

Een deel van de Oude Ebbingestraat is maandag dicht voor al het verkeer vanwege werkzaamheden.

De straat is afgesloten vanaf de Grote Markt tot het Kwinkenplein.

De werkzaamheden duren van 8.00 uur tot 16.00 uur.

