nieuws
Stroomstoring in deel Oranjebuurt
door
Er is woensdagochtend een stroomstoring in een deel van de Oranjebuurt.
Enkele tientallen huishoudens zitten zonder stroom. De oorzaak is onbekend.
Monteurs van Enexis zijn bezig de storing te verhelpen. Naar verwachting is dat rond 11.30 uur.
